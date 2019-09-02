Matteo Darmian from Manchester United joins Parma Calcio on four-year deal

Matteo Darmian from the Manchester United has joined Parma Calcio 1913 on a four-year deal.

The Italian football club based in Parma announced the definitive purchase of the player Matteo Darmian in a post on its verified Twitter account.

Darmian, the Italian professional footballer played as a full-back for English Premier League club Manchester United and the Italy national team.

