Matteo Darmian from Manchester United joins Parma Calcio on four-year deal

Matteo Darmian from the Manchester United has joined Parma Calcio 1913 on a four-year deal.
The Italian football club based in Parma announced the definitive purchase of the player Matteo Darmian in a post on its verified Twitter account.
Darmian, the Italian professional footballer played as a full-back for English Premier League club Manchester United and the Italy national team.
Benvenuto Matteo @DarmianOfficial! ✍🏻💛💙📝➡ https://t.co/15sH2nfYc5#Darmian #NextchApter #ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/llaW38ugSo— Parma Calcio 1913 (@1913parmacalcio) September 2, 2019
