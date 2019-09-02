International Development News
Development News Edition
Matteo Darmian from Manchester United joins Parma Calcio on four-year deal

Devdiscourse News Desk London
Updated: 02-09-2019 14:58 IST
Matteo Darmian from the Manchester United has joined Parma Calcio 1913 on a four-year deal.

The Italian football club based in Parma announced the definitive purchase of the player Matteo Darmian in a post on its verified Twitter account.

Darmian, the Italian professional footballer played as a full-back for English Premier League club Manchester United and the Italy national team.

Further details are coming.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
