Rugby-Ireland squad for the Rugby World Cup

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has named the following 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan:

Forwards (17): CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, Rhys Ruddock, Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Rory Best (captain), Niall Scannell, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan

Backs (14): Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Jordan Larmour, Chris Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Conor Murray, Luke McGrath

