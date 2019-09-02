Sharma slips in third round after disappointing show

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma produced a disappointing performance on Monday as he shot five over 77 to slip down on the leaderboard in the third round of the Korn Tour Championships here. Sharma, who was in T-10 position in the second round, dropped four bogeys and one double bogey against just one birdie.

He slipped to T-59 as Tom Lewis of England shot six under to move to 16-under and take a two shot over L Griffin (68). Sharma needed to finish at least sole sixth to make his card after missing the cut in first two events.

Lying so far behind at only one-under for the tournament, he is 10 shots behind the current sixth placed players. Lewis reached 16-under through three rounds to lead by two, entering the final round at Victoria National Golf Club.

Lewis is making his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour after spending the majority of his professional career on the European Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)