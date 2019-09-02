International Development News
Orioles activate DH Trumbo

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 02-09-2019 21:28 IST
The Baltimore Orioles activated designated hitter Mark Trumbo from the 60-day injured list, and he is set to make his season debut on Monday. Trumbo, 33, has not played in a game since Aug. 19, 2018, because of a right knee injury.

The two-time All-Star is a career .250 hitter with 218 homers and 626 RBIs. In his abbreviated 2018 season, Trumbo hit .261 with 17 home runs. Trumbo is scheduled to bat sixth on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

To make room for Trumbo on the 40-man roster, pitcher Tom Eshelman was designated for assignment. Eshelman, 25, was 1-2 with a 6.50 ERA in 10 games (four starts) for Baltimore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
