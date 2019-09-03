Kepler's late single gives Twins win over Tigers

Max Kepler had a go-ahead two-run single and Ehire Adrianza hit a two-run homer as the visiting Minnesota Twins edged the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Monday. Luis Arraez had three hits and scored twice, while Jorge Polanco added three hits for the Twins, who took three of the four games in the holiday weekend series.

Zack Littell (3-0) tossed an inning of scoreless relief to collect the victory. Taylor Rogers notched his 22nd save. Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi gave up three runs on five hits in five innings and struck out seven. The Twins have won eight of their last nine games.

Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit, which has lost eight of nine. Victor Reyes had two hits and an RBI. Twins catcher Mitch Garver was removed in the fourth inning with a sore jaw. A foul ball off the bat of Harold Castro deflected off his glove and then his mask. Castro was originally awarded first base as home plate umpire Paul Nauert ruled he was hit by the pitch. A replay review overturned that call.

Cabrera hit his 10th homer in the first inning, a two-out shot that cleared the left-field fence. Minnesota took a 2-1 lead in the second. Arraez reached on a checked-swing double. With two outs, Adrianza blasted a 428-foot homer over the right-center field fence. For Adrianza, the Twins' No. 9 hitter, the long ball was his fifth of the season.

Detroit took a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Consecutive singles by Dawel Lugo, Jordy Mercer and Travis Demeritte tied the score. After a sacrifice bunt, Reyes brought in Mercer with a sacrifice fly. Reyes doubled with two out in the seventh and tried to score on Willi Castro's infield hit. First baseman C.J. Cron alertly threw out Reyes to keep it a one-run game.

Kepler delivered his big hit in the top of the eighth. The Twins loaded the bases against Buck Farmer (5-6). Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire brought in left-hander Matt Hall to face Kepler with two down, but Kepler ripped a single up the middle to give Minnesota the lead it never gave up.

