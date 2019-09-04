Orioles snap Rays' winning streak in doubleheader opener

Anthony Santander hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and the visiting Baltimore Orioles snapped the Tampa Bay Rays' five-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday in the opener of a rare traditional doubleheader. Trying to avoid any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian, a decision was made to move up Wednesday's scheduled series finale to Tuesday, forcing the traditional doubleheader. The nightcap was slated to begin roughly 30 minutes after the first game.

Both teams will be off Wednesday. After Baltimore's Rio Ruiz tied the game at 2 with a two-run homer in the fifth, Santander put the visitors ahead with a solo shot down the right-field line the next inning. The victory snapped a three-game slide for the Orioles, who got an insurance RBI double from Mark Trumbo in the ninth.

The Rays, fighting for a wild-card spot in the American League, also had their five-game home winning streak come to an end. Tampa Bay opened the scoring in the fourth when Travis d'Arnaud clubbed a two-run homer to center field off Orioles starter Ty Blach to match a career-high with his 16th of the season. It was also the third home run in six games for d'Arnaud, who has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests.

The Orioles have allowed a major league-leading 269 homers. Tampa Bay's lead did not last long, though, as Ruiz, who had been 1-for-20 in his previous eight games, barely cleared the right field wall with ninth homer of the year. Santander then put the Orioles up 3-2 in the sixth with a long ball off reliever Oliver Drake (3-2). It was the only hit Drake surrendered in two innings of work, as he struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Santander's 17th homer extended his season-high hitting streak to eight games. Blach (1-2), meanwhile, allowed d'Arnaud's home run and one other hit while walking four in five innings. He struck out two. Tampa Bay stranded a runner on third in the sixth, and a man on second in the seventh and eighth, as four Baltimore relievers held the Rays scoreless. Rays starter Trevor Richards allowed just Ruiz's homer among five hits and struck out four without a walk over five innings.

Rays outfielder Tommy Pham went 2-for-3 and has recorded at least two hits in eight of his past 11 games.

