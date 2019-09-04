Toutche Electric Aims to Change the Game With Heileo Powerbikes

Toutche Electric announced today the availability of Heileo powerbikes (electric powered bicycles) in the Indian market. The Heileo powerbikes are available in Hybrid and Mountain styles and sporty colours. The Hybrid style has a single variant (H200) whereas the Mountain style offers two variants (M100 & M200). All Heileo bikes come with a detachable Li-ion battery with two range variants (60 & 75 Kms).

Toutche's mission is to build best in class electric two-wheelers. According to the team at Toutche, Heileo is the output of multiple iterations of test models, user feedback and market research, over the last 5 years. All that time spent has been invaluable, in building a product range that aims to stand out and stand tall in the market. The Heileo personifies stylish looks, aesthetic design and discernible quality. Add its vibrant colours to the mix and it not just busts the myth 'electric bikes aren't cool' but makes for a head-turner.

"Our journey from concept to market has been amazing. We will build products that our customers will connect strongly with, and feel proud to own. The response to Heileo bikes has been very encouraging so far and the whole team is excited about the opportunity ahead of us," says Raghu K (Co-founder and CEO). He went on to add, "In most big Indian cities, it is a battle these days if you are driving. The 4-wheel vehicle traffic growth on roads is untenable and we need to act on it now. Heileo is designed to offer an active and smarter option to make commuting quicker and easier."

The Indian market for electric vehicles is projected to witness exponential growth and Mahesha H.S (Co-founder and CTO) at Toutche is clear where their efforts are going into. "The Toutche tech platform we are investing on is the backbone powering Heileo and all other future product categories. The pace of technology innovation is staggering and we need to make sure we lead the market there, ensuring our customers get the best of it, first," he said.

Toutche's technology unit is in Bangalore, and the assembly facilities are located in Mysore. For more information on Toutche Electric and its products, please visit www.toutche.com or write at toutche@toutche.com. Check out the Heileo powerbike video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBT4CrS_kd0

About Toutche

Toutche Electric is an electric vehicle venture with a vision to build smart, clean and convenient forms of mobility. Its strategy is to lead the market on design, technology and customer experience. Toutche is entering the market with electric powerbikes, under the brand Heileo. Over the next 2-3 years, Toutche aims to introduce electric powered scooters and motorbikes into the Indian market.

