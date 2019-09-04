D-backs hang on to beat Padres in wild-card chase

Ketel Marte had three hits, Josh Rojas had two hits and an RBI, and Merrill Kelly threw seven scoreless innings in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in Phoenix. Kelly (10-13) gave up three hits and struck out nine while out-dueling Padres rookie right-hander Ronald Bolanos, who gave up two runs and five hits in six innings in his major league debut.

San Diego broke up the shutout in the ninth inning on a two-out RBI single by Wil Myers before Archie Bradley struck out Nick Martini with the bases loaded for his 11th save, all since July 30. Arizona has won eight of nine and is five games over .500 for the first time since May 17 but could not gain ground in the NL wild-card race, remaining 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the second wild-card spot.

Marte, who finished a homer short of the cycle, leads the NL with 170 hits and 54 multiple-hit games. Greg Garcia had two hits and two walks for the Padres, who have lost three of five.

Bolanos gave up hits to first two batters he faced, when Marte tripled and scored on Rojas' single. After a walk and a deep fly out, the Diamondbacks took a 2-0 lead when second baseman Ty France could not cleanly handle a routine ground ball and the Padres got a force out at second instead of a double play. Kelly gave up three singles and walked two. He leads NL rookies with 132 strikeouts.

The Padres got a runner to third base only once off Kelly, when Garcia and Martini hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the third inning. Kelly struck out Manny Machado to end the inning. Bolanos, who received a $2 million signing bonus in 2017 after leaving his native Cuba, gave up five hits, struck out four and walked two. His fastball topped out at 98 mph, with secondary pitches including a curve that was measured at 72 mph.

