WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day nine

Serena Williams showcased her title credentials with her 6-1 6-0 demolition of China's Wang Qiang in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, while Grigor Dimitrov knocked out Roger Federer in a late-night thriller. Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, broke Wang five times and fired 25 winners to claim her 100th win at Flushing Meadows.

"I knew I needed to come out tonight and play well. I'm feeling good, had a really tough year and I'm still here," said Williams, who twisted her right ankle in her fourth-round match on Sunday. "Physically I'm feeling great and more importantly I'm having fun every time I come out here."

Bulgarian Dimitrov recorded his first win over Federer in eight meetings, beating the Swiss 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium. Five-times champion Federer was struggling with a back injury in the closing stages, allowing Dimitrov to run away in the fifth set.

Dimitrov will next face Russia's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, who received painkillers and taping on his thigh in the first set of a 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory over Swiss Stan Wawrinka. Medvedev, crowned Cincinnati Masters champion last month, took the opportunity to apologize the U.S. Open crowd after having encouraged them to boo him earlier in the tournament following his erratic on-court behavior.

"So many people support me, but still so many people don't like me. I can just say, I try to be myself," he said. "I have to say sorry guys and thank you." Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina produced a clinical display to overcome British number one Johanna Konta 6-4 6-4, and will face Williams for a place in the final.

Highlights of the ninth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT): 0350 DIMITROV BATTLES PAST FEDERER

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov knocked out five-times champion Roger Federer 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 in a pulsating encounter, which lasted three hours and 12 minutes. Dimitrov, who has struggled with a shoulder injury this year and slipped to 78 in the world rankings, will meet Daniil Medvedev in his first semi-final appearance since the Monte Carlo Masters in 2018.

0010 SERENA DEMOLISHES WANG TO STORM INTO SEMIS

Serena Williams showed no ill effects from the ankle injury she suffered on Sunday, beating Chinese 18th seed Wang Qiang 6-1 6-0 to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals for the 13th time in her career. The eighth seed, the only Grand Slam champion left in the women's draw, won 90% of her first serve points, converted all five of her break point chances and struck 25 winners as she claimed her 100th U.S. Open victory in just 44 minutes.

2100 MEDVEDEV DOWNS WAWRINKA

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia beat 2016 U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-1 to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The 23-year-old hit 11 aces, 35 winners and won four of eight break points as he wrapped up the win in two hours, 34 minutes.

1801 SVITOLINA STROLLS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian woman to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open with a superb 6-4 6-4 victory over Johanna Konta. The 24-year-old, winner of all four of her previous meetings with Konta, extended her dominance over the Briton by wrapping up the match in 99 minutes.

1618 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began under a sunny sky with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) and a forecast high of 27C.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina was up against Briton Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiss Stan Wawrinka takes on Russia's Daniil Medvedev later. In the evening, Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Wang Qiang. Five-times champion Roger Federer then squares off against Grigor Dimitrov.

