Rugby-Hooker Polota-Nau retires from Wallabies

Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has confirmed his retirement from international rugby after missing out on a place on Michael Cheika's World Cup squad. The 34-year-old is expected to be named on the bench in the Wallabies' final warmup for Japan against Samoa in Sydney on Saturday, and earn his 90th test cap in front of home fans.

"It's a privilege, really, to get another opportunity to wear the gold jersey," Polota-Nau said from the Wallabies' training camp in New Caledonia. "Most likely for the last time but in saying that, it's been a hell of a journey from my end, I've been very fortunate to wear the gold jersey every single time." Polota-Nau's announcement follows long-serving prop Sekope Kepu's confirmation on Monday that he will bow out of international after the World Cup.

