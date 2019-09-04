Focus on Indian golfers as new Asian Tour event tees off at home

Indian golfers, including Rashid Khan and Chiragh Kumar, will get yet another opportunity to showcase their skills on home soil with the storied Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram hosting a brand new Asian Tour event next week. The Classic Golf & Country Club International Championship will tee off on September 12 with a prize purse of USD 300,000.

Since 2011, Asian Tour events in India have produced at least two homegrown winners each year, barring once in 2013, when there was just one winner. But in 2013, India also had a runner-up in another event and three top-5 finishers in the third event.

Indian golfers, who have dominated home events, will be strong favourites again with a band of very talented and young players. Leading the pack will be two stars, Viraj Madappa and Khalin Joshi, who broke through on the region's premier Tour last season with a win each in Bengaluru and Delhi.

The field will also include another hugely talented Ajeetesh Sandhu, who won his first Asian Tour event in Taiwan in 2017. S Chikkarangappa, who is considered one of the finest young talents in the country and has been a topper on the domestic pro circuit, will be looking to etch his name on the newly instituted Trophy.

He has won twice on the Asian Development Tour and has also represented India at the World Cup, but is still in search of his first Asian Tour title. "I have come close many times, but not quite closed the deal. But now with the Classic Golf and Country International, I am hoping the home atmosphere will help me get past the line," said Chikka.

A new bunch of rookie pros like Aadil Bedi will also be looking at a breakthrough win. The field will also feature players from South Africa, Australia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan and Argentina, making it a truly global tournament with representation from more than 20 countries.

The tournament also features recent winners such as Miguel Carballo of Argentina, who is fresh from his win at Indonesia Open, Taehee Lee (Korea) and Malcolm Kokocinski (Sweden). The entry list includes former Asia No. 1 Jyoti Randhawa and multiple Asian Tour winner Mardan Mamat.

The field also includes two amateurs -- Harshjeet Sethie and Kartik Sharma, who will be representing India at the prestigious Nomura Cup later as well as Saurav Rathi who will be turning professional in this event. A full field of 156 players will tee up and as usual Indians will hold centre stage at a course which is very popular with the stars. The course has been a host to numerous Asian Tour events and also premier PGTI events besides top amateur and junior events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)