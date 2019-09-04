REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN-DIMITROV-FEDERER/ 'Baby Fed' Dimitrov comes of age with Federer upset

Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer's shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss. TENNIS-USOPEN-MEDVEDEV/

Bad boy Medvedev too good for Wawrinka Daniil Medvedev may not win any popularity contests at Flushing Meadows but remained on course for a U.S. Open title on Tuesday, taming Stan Wawrinka 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-1 to reach his first grand slam semi-final.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-ELLIOTT-HOLDOUT/ Cowboys RB Elliott reportedly returns to Dallas

Don't scratch Ezekiel Elliott from the Dallas Cowboys' starting lineup Sunday against the New York Giants just yet. UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/TSUNAMII (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Tsunami protection measures in place in Fukuroi, World Cup host city Fukuori City in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture will host four games during the Rugby World Cup and, like many other Japanese coastal cities, tsunami protection measures are in place to keep locals and foreign visitors safe.

5 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FERRARI-RACING/90 (PIX) Ferrari celebrates 90 years of its racing team

Sports car maker Ferrari celebrates 90 years of racing with an event in Milan's Duomo square ahead of Sunday's Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza. 4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SKIING

ALPINE-SKIING/HIRSCHER (PIX) (TV) Austrian skiing great Hirscher announces retirement decision

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, one of the greatest Alpine skiers of all time, holds a news conference at which he is widely expected to announce his retirement from the sport he has dominated for years. 4 Sep 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

BOXING BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-RUIZ-JOSHUA/ (TV)

Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr & Anthony Joshua news conference Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua speak to the media in Diriyah at the first news conference on the media tour ahead of their rematch in December.

4 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Media Day

Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. 5 Sep SOCCER

SOCCER-EURO-ENG-BGR/PREVIEW (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England media day

England media day ahead of Euro 2020 qualifier v Bulgaria. 4 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 5 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-GER-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany v Netherlands - news conferences and training

Germany and the Netherlands prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier. 5 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BASKETBALL BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-JPN/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Japan Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Japan - Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. We will wrap up the day's action from other games within the match report.

5 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana

Stage 12 of the 2019 edition of the Vuelta an Espana is a 171.4km mountain stage from Circuito de Navarra to Bilbao. 5 Sep 07:12 ET / 11:12 GMT

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS MMA-UFC-UFC242/PREVIEW (PIX)

Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 242 Ultimate Media Day UFC holds its main pre-UFC242 media event featuring fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier and others.

5 Sep GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - European Open

First-round coverage of the European Open in Hamburg. 5 Sep

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WAL/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Wales name team to face Ireland Wales coach Warren Gatland names his team for the final Rugby World Cup warm-up games against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

5 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-IRL-WAL/

Ireland name team for World Cup warm-up versus Wales 5 Sep

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-ZAF/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup warm-up match - Japan news conference & training

Rugby World Cup hosts Japan prepare to face South Africa in Kumagaya just two weeks before the start of the World Cup. 5 Sep

CRICKET CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fourth test

5 Sep

