The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES *Report of day 1 of fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CWG-SHOOT-RIJIJU

Rijiju writes to UK Secretary of Sport Morgan for shooting's inclusion in Birmingham CWG New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has written a letter to UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Nicky Morgan, seeking her intervention for the inclusion of shooting in 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

SPO-BAD-KIM-SINDHU

Sindhu's Korean coach hails her 'perfect' performance in World Championship final New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) P V Sindhu's demolition of Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the World Championship final was "perfect execution" of a strategy which included putting a halt to the Indian ace's tendency to be repetitive, says the country's foreign badminton coach Kim Ji Hyun.

SPO-FOOT-IND

India face strong Oman in opening Word Cup Qualifiers Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) India will again look up to the talismanic Sunil Chhetri when they open their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Oman here on Thursday in coach Igor Stimac's biggest test so far.

SPO-FOOT-IND-CHHETRI

I just have to be good example for players: Chhetri Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) Looking to lead by example, star striker Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said the Indian football team is "fit and hungry" going into its opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, against Oman.

SPO-ATP-IND

Prajnesh, Myneni-Jeevan win in Jinan Open; Balaji-Vardhan ousted Jinan (China), Sep 4 (PTI) Top seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Jinan Open with a straight-set win over Japanese qualifier Renta Tokuda, here on Wednesday.

SPO-SHOOT-IND-FINALS

Record 14 Indians to compete in year-end ISSF World Cup Finals New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A record 14 Indian rifle and pistol shooters have earned the right to compete in the year-end World Cup Finals, scheduled to be held in Putian, China between November 17 and 23.

SPO-DULEEP

Duleep final: Unadkat claims four wickets to put India Red in control Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) Experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat returned with a four-wicket haul as India Red reduced India Green to 147 for 8 at stumps on the opening day of the rain-hit Duleep Trophy final here on Wednesday.

SPO-IND-A

Dhawan shines for India A before rain pushes match to reserve day Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 (PTI) Shikhar Dhawan's fluency stood out before rain pushed the fourth unofficial ODI between India 'A' and South Africa 'A' to Thursday.

SPO-BAD-IND

Sourabh enters second round of Chinese Taipei Open Taipei, Sep 4 (PTI) Former champion Sourabh Verma made a positive start at the USD 500,000 Chinese Taipei Open, progressing to the second round with a straight-game win over Japan's Kazumasa Sakai in men's singles here on Wednesday.

SPO-GOLF-ASIAN

Focus on Indian golfers as new Asian Tour event tees off at home New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Indian golfers, including Rashid Khan and Chiragh Kumar, will get yet another opportunity to showcase their skills on home soil with the storied Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram hosting a brand new Asian Tour event next week.

SPO-FOOT-IND-SANDHU

We have to play together and fearless to beat Oman: Gurpreet Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) The Indian football team's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu says his team has a good chance of upstaging Oman in Thursday's World Cup qualifying opener here if it is plays with a fearless approach.

SPO-PAK-MISBAH-COMMENT

Revamp of Pakistan cricket will take some time: Misbah Karachi, Sep 4 (PTI) The dressing room culture needs a complete overhaul and the revamp of cricket structure in the country will take some time, emphasised the newly-appointed Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

SPO-HOCK-PROLEAGUE-SCHEDULE-IND

India to open campaign in FIH Pro League against Netherlands on January 18 New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign in the FIH Pro League against the Netherlands at home in January next year.

SPO-JACKSON

Selectors should be transparent, deserve to know where we lack: Jackson Rajkot, Sep 4 (PTI) A frustrated Sheldon Jackson has called for transparency from national selectors after he was ignored from India A and Duleep squads despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit last season.

SPO-MASAKADZA-RETIREMENT

Zimbabwe skipper Masakadza set to retire from international cricket Harare, Sep 4 (PTI) Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza will be retiring from all forms of international cricket at the end of the upcoming T20 tri-series in Bangladesh.

SPO-BANGAR-SACKING

BCCI to question sacked batting coach Bangar only if Manager or head coach report New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Sacked India batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be questioned by the BCCI for allegedly misbehaving with national selector Devang Gandhi if outgoing administrative manager Sunil Subramanian or head coach Ravi Shastri file an official report on the matter.

SPO-KXIP-ASHWIN

KXIP set to release Ashwin, spinner to join Delhi Capitals New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals for the next edition of IPL after Kings XI Punjab decided to release their skipper of last two seasons.

SPO-RACING-JEHAN

Jehan moves up to 2nd spot in FIA F3 Championship Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Sep 4 (PTI) India's Jehan Daruvala earned his sixth podium of the season and moved up to the second position after round six in the FIA Formula 3 championship here.

