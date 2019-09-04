'Viral' somersaulting kids become SAI trainees

The boy and girl in uniform, whose somersaults on their way to school, with bags on their backs, impressed none other than the great Nadia Comaneci, will now become full-time trainees at Sports Authority of India Eastern Centre. The video of Jashika Khan, 11, and Mohammad Azajuddin, 12, somersaulting and cartwheeling went viral on social media after the five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Comaneci tweeted: "This is awesome".

Less than a week later, the two were on Wednesday called for a trial by the Eastern Centre of SAI. "They are natural gymnasts. SAI wants kids like them who have keen interest and not just brought in forcefully. We are very happy to see their interest," SAI regional director Manmeet Singh Goindi told PTI.

"They will stay in the hostel. They will be provided all facilities like others. They will be trained by qualified gymnastic coaches. We are just sowing seeds. And we are hopeful of our success." Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also took note of Comaneci's praise for the duo and tweeted: "I'm happy that Nadia Comaneci tweeted it! As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me." PTI TAP AH ATK

