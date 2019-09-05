JK team to start preparatory camp in Baroda from Friday

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team will kick off its preparatory camp here on Friday ahead of the Vijay Hazare trophy beginning September 24. Twenty seven players will take part in the camp, which was pushed by a day, to prepare for the domestic 50 over tournament, J & K team's mentor-cum-coach Irfan Pathan said.

According to sources, all the players barring one have arrived in the city for the camp, which will be held at the Motibaug ground, which is owned by the royal Gaikwad family. Jammu and Kashmir cricketers could not train for the upcoming domestic season due to the communication clampdown in the region but had managed to get together after their Cricket Association (JKCA) last week put out advertisements on local TV channels to get in touch with players from the valley.

Communication in Kashmir valley has been restricted by the government after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, which gave the state special status.

