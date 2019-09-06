Vikings WR Diggs returns to practice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice Thursday after he was out a day earlier. Diggs missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring strain.

The Vikings are hopeful Diggs will be on the field for Sunday's regular-season opener with the Atlanta Falcons in Minneapolis. The 25-year-old caught 102 passes for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns -- all career highs -- in 15 games last season.

--Field Level Media

