STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-HANUMA-INTERVIEW

I treat every Test as my last, says Hanuma Vihari By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Cricketers often talk about how a sense of security helps their performance but not Hanuma Vihari, who believes in treating every Test match as "his last" because it helps him be on guard against complacency.

SPO-SHOOT-MANU Sound of Silence: Being disconnected with Saurabh is secret of our pair's success, says Manu

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Communication is key aspect in a team sport but Manu Bhaker believes that remaining "disconnected" with partner Saurabh Chaudhary has been the key to their golden run in four successive World Cups.

SPO-SWIMMING-COACH

Swimming Federation of India bans coach accused of rape New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Friday banned Goa's sacked swimming coach Surajit Ganguly from all activities related to the sport after a minor girl accused him of rape.

SPO-LD COA

CoA extends deadline for completion of polls for state associations to Sep 28 Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday extended the deadline for the completion of elections for the BCCI's state associations till September 28.

SPO-IND-BATTINGCOACH

Opening slot in Tests is cause of concern: Vikram Rathour New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) India's newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour on Friday said the opening slot and the performance of the middle-order in ODIs are his primary concerns as he prepares to begin his tenure with the series against South Africa.

SPO-ASHES-BOY

12-year-old Australian fan raises money to watch Ashes by taking out neighbours trash Manchester, Sep 6 (PTI) He was desperate to watch the Ashes even if it meant picking up trash for four years to save for the ticket.

SPO-MINISTER-SHOOTING

Hope India's shooting talent gets reflected at Tokyo Olympics: Rijiju New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday lauded the Indian shooters for their unprecedented medal haul at the recently-concluded World Cup and hoped they would carry the stupendous form into next year's Tokyo Olympics as well.

SPO-WRC-GILL

After Arjuna high, Gill eyeing a top-five finish in WRC 2 New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Gaurav Gill, the ace rally driver who recently became the first Indian motorsports personality to be awarded the Arjuna award, on Friday said he is eyeing a top-five finish in next week's Rally of Turkey, marking the beginning of his second stint in the FIA World Rally Championship 2.

SPO-FOOT-U15

Playing in Turkish clubs will help in AFC U-16 Qualifiers: Bibiano Fernandes New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Playing the age-group teams of the traditionally strong Turkish clubs will help prepare the Indian U-15 team for the tough challenges that lies ahead in the AFC U-16 Qualifiers, feels coach Bibiano Fernandes.

