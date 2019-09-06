Chiefs' Nnadi named NFLPA's first Community MVP

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was named the first recipient of the NFLPA Community MVP award on Friday. Nnadi recently provided a shopping spree for a victim's family following a mass shooting in May in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va. He also hosted two back-to-school events for kids in Kansas City and Southeast Virginia.

"As my father says, 'As Nnadis, we don't receive, we give,'" the 23-year-old Nnadi said in a release from the NFLPA. "It was very fulfilling to help some special people get ready for the school year ahead." The NFLPA Community MVP program recognizes league players who are making a positive impact in their local communities.

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Nnadi's foundation or charity of choice in recognition of the award. In addition, a crowdfunding campaign has been established in Nnadi's name through PledgeIt to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City. The award will be given weekly during the season. Nnadi, along with the other 2019 Community MVPs, will become eligible to win the Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA's highest honor.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)