Ashes: Late Hazlewood burst leaves England in trouble

Manchester, Sep 6 (AP) Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood took three big wickets in the final hour of play to reduce England to 200-5 on day three of the fourth Ashes test, setting up his team for another great chance for a victory to retain the urn. Replying to Australia's 497-8, England was 166-2 — with Rory Burns and Joe Root on a partnership of 141 — when Hazlewood's burst of wickets arrived at Old Trafford.

Burns edged to Steve Smith at second slip for 81, Root was trapped lbw in Hazlewood's next over for 71, and Jason Roy missed with a weak defensive prod and saw his middle stump uprooted on 22. Ben Stokes (7) and Jonny Bairstow (2) were in the middle when bad light brought an end to play about 30 minutes before the scheduled finish. Two-and-a-half hours were lost to rain at the start of the day.

England trailed by 297 runs, and needed 98 more runs to avoid potentially being asked to follow-on. The teams are at 1-1 with one more test to play, at the Oval next week. The Australians will retain the urn with a win in Manchester.

Hazlewood has figures of 4-48 off 20 overs, having also taken the wicket of nightwatchman Craig Overton off the ninth ball of the day after England resumed on 23-1. Yet Pat Cummins might have been Australia's best bowler on Friday, the pacemen somehow not getting a wicket in a superb 10-over spell either side of tea which only went for 22 runs. Root played and missed a number of times as the light started to fade. (AP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)