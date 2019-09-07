International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Blackhawks sign F Perlini to one-year contract

Reuters
Updated: 07-09-2019 00:25 IST
Blackhawks sign F Perlini to one-year contract

The Chicago Blackhawks signed restricted free agent forward Brendan Perlini to a one-year, $874,125 contract, the team announced on Friday. Perlini recorded 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) in 68 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Blackhawks last season.

The Blackhawks acquired the 23-year-old Perlini and Dylan Strome from the Coyotes for fellow forward Nick Schmaltz on Nov. 25. Perlini has collected 72 points (45 goals, 27 assists) in 199 career games with the Coyotes and Blackhawks since being selected by Arizona with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

-- Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019