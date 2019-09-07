Diamondbacks power past visiting Reds

Ketel Marte had three hits including a three-run homer and Nick Ahmed homered when the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame an injury-shortened outing by starter Robbie Ray for a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Marte hit his 31st homer in a five-run fifth inning for a 6-2 lead before Ray was forced to leave in the last of the inning with a blister on his left middle finger.

Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer after reliever Stefan Crichton walked the first batter he faced to make it 6-5, but four Arizona relievers stranded eight runners and held the Reds scoreless over the final four innings. Rookie right-hander Kevin Ginkel (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory and Archie Bradley got Curt Casali to fly out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his 13th save, all since July 30.

Arizona has won 10 of 11 to get within 2 1/2 games of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot. Wilmer Flores had two hits and an RBI and Josh Rojas had a two-run single to cap the five-run fifth for the Diamondbacks (74-67), who matched a season-high seven games over .500.

Suarez had three hits and four RBIs and Alex Blandino singled, walked three times and scored three runs for the Reds, who have lost seven of 10. Suarez, who has 42 homers, leads the majors with 22 since the All-Star break. He has seven homers in his last 12 games.

Marte is hitting .392 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs since June 15. He has three straight three-hit games and is 11-for-17 with three homers and 11 RBIs in his last four games. He leads the NL in hits (176) and multiple-hit games (56). Ray gave up three hits and was charged with three runs while striking out eight and walking three. Ray has 207 strikeouts, tied with Washington's Max Scherzer for fourth in the NL.

Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle gave up six hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two. --Field Level Media

