Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore. Calling Qadir as one of the best spinners of his time, Tendulkar tweeted, "Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP".

Tendulkar had made his debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old and he had to face some of the best bowlers during his maiden tour to Pakistan. Then Pakistan bowling lineup comprised of Imran Khan, Abdul Qadir, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis.

India had to play an exhibition match during the tour, and in the match, Tendulkar had hit Qadir for four sixes in a single over. In the match, Tendulkar had managed to score 53 runs off just 18 balls. In an over bowled by Qadir, Tendulkar managed to register 27 runs, including four sixes.

The demise of Qadir due to cardiac arrest was confirmed by his son Salman Qadir. During his playing days, Qadir was known as the dancing bowler due to his peculiar bowling style.

He went on to play 67 Test matches for Pakistan in which he scalped 236 wickets. Qadir also played 104 ODIS, managing to take 132 wickets. (ANI)

