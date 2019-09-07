Giants chase Kershaw, hold on to beat Dodgers

Mauricio Dubon hit a home run and Jeff Samardzija went six solid innings as the San Francisco Giants complicated the Los Angeles Dodgers' weekend division-clinching plans by holding on for a 5-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. The Giants overcame a three-homer night from A.J. Pollock, who got the Dodgers within a run in the ninth inning with his third blast.

Dubon's second career home run came against Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who was held to his shortest outing of the season at four-plus innings. Kershaw (13-5) gave up three runs on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts, needing 99 pitches to record 12 outs. Combined with the Arizona Diamondbacks' victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers' magic number for clinching their seventh consecutive National League West title remained at four.

Pollock hit two home runs off the right-handed Samardzija, and the third off left-handed closer Will Smith to give him 13 this season. The Dodgers' NL-record homer total increased to 253. Pollock's first homer gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Dubon evened the score 1-1 in the fourth with his homer off the left-field foul pole against Kershaw. It was his second home run in a span of five days.

After Austin Slater singled and Kevin Pillar walked to open the fifth inning, Kershaw was replaced by right-hander Dylan Floro. The Giants ended up with a four-run inning, and a 5-1 lead, after a two-run double by Mike Yastrzemski and a two-run single by Dubon. It was a three-RBI night for Dubon, who had driven in just one career run entering the game.

Pollock's second homer came in the fifth inning. It was his first multi-homer game as a member of the Dodgers and the fifth of his career. Samardzija (10-11), who also gave up an RBI single to Cody Bellinger in the sixth inning, allowed three runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts. The veteran picked up just his second career victory over the Dodgers and his first as a starter.

Smith got two quick outs in the ninth before Pollock homered for the third time. Smith then walked Russell Martin before striking out namesake Will Smith for his 32nd save in 36 chances.

