Rugby-Pocock returns as Wallabies down Samoa in Sydney

David Pocock made a successful return as the Wallabies bid farewell to Australia with a 34-15 victory over Samoa at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday in their final match before the Rugby World Cup. Flanker Pocock, sidelined by injury for most of the year and playing his first match since March 8, captained the home side in place of the rested Michael Hooper and managed 58 minutes before making way for fresh legs.

The twice world champions were 22-3 in front at halftime with Pocock having provided the pass for lock Adam Coleman to score the first of Australia's six tries in the eighth minute. Samoa hit back after the break with replacement scrumhalf Dwayne Polataivao scoring two tries in eight minutes but Dane Haylett-Petty and Matt To'omua crossed in the last 10 minutes to see the hosts safely to victory.

