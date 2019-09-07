The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 4 of fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League. *A copy on Virat Kohli

*Report of India vs Pakistan in U-19 Asia Cup.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-QADIR-OBIT AQ' who had more 'EQ': An emotional man who was loved by all

Karachi, Sep 7 (PTI) Shane Warne was always a genius at work but Abdul Qadir was an everyday artist, who made googly fashionable much before wizard from Victoria took World cricket by storm.

SPO-QADIR-REAX Tendulkar leads Indian cricket fraternity in mourning death of Abdul Qadir

New Delhi, Sept 7 (PTI) Batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the Indian cricket fraternity's tribute for Pakistan spin legend Abdul Qadir, who died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.

SPO-DULEEP Wakhare picks up a fifer as India Red beat India Green to lift Duleep Trophy title

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Vidharbha off-spinner Akshay Wakhare returned with a five-wicket haul to help India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs and clinch the Duleep Trophy title here on Saturday.

SPO-SA-ARRIVAL South Africa's T20 team arrives in India

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Quinton de Kock-led South Africa team set foot on India on Saturday for the upcoming three-match T20 series.

SPO-COA-BCA CoA appoints Supervisory Committee to monitor BCA and conduct elections

New Delhi, Sept 7 (PTI) The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has appointed a three-member Independent Supervisory Committee to run the cricketing affairs of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) and also conduct fresh elections.

SPO-HOCK-CAMP HI names 33 players for junior men's national coaching camp

New Delhi, Sept 7 (PTI) Ahead of next month's Sultan of Johor Cup, Hockey India (HI) on Saturday named the 33 core probables list for the four-week junior men's national coaching camp beginning on Monday.

SPO-ISRO-REAX Sports fraternity salutes ISRO

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) India's sports fraternity on Saturday hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) scientists and urged them to come back stronger after its plan to soft land Vikram near the Moon's south pole did not go as per script.

SPO-SHOOT-YASHASWINI I need to work on little things for Olympic medal: Yashaswini

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Yashaswini Singh Deswal says the Rio World Cup gold will act as a reassurance as the Indian shooter gets down to improve the "little things" in her quest for success at next year's Olympic Games.

SPO-TT-IND

Payas settles for silver in Asian Championships TT New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) India's Payas Jain lost to top-seed and world number 1 Yuanyu Chen of China 0-4 to settle for the silver medal in the 25th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday.

SPO-SHOOT-CWG-REAX

Indian shooters still hopeful of sport's inclusion in 2022 CWG New Delhi, Sept 7 (PTI) Shooting's exclusion from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games has left the Indian shooters disappointed but the Sports Ministry's recent intervention has given them a glimmer of hope.

