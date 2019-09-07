Bahamas natives Ayton, Hield leading Dorian assistance efforts

A pair of NBA players are assisting in the recovery efforts in their native Bahamas, which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian. Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield have made contributions of their own and launched fundraisers to help the Bahamas, which took a direct hit from the Category 5 storm last Sunday.

CNN reported Saturday that 43 people were killed and an estimated 70,000 left homeless by the hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as hundreds of people remain missing. Ayton donated $100,000 and Hield contributed $105,000 in conjunction with the Sacramento Kings Foundation and others.

"My heart aches for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, especially those in my home country of the Bahamas," Hield, 26, said when he announced the donation. "My goal is to raise funding to aid in the relief efforts for the communities that have been hit by this devastating hurricane and to help the people of the Bahamas rebuild." Toward that end, he launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $1 million goal.

On Tuesday, Ayton, 21, will hold a drive in Phoenix to collect monetary donations and needed supplies. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)