Reuters
Updated: 08-09-2019 01:17 IST
Soccer-Farcical scenes in Paris as Andorran anthem played for Albania

The stadium announcer then apologized "to Armenia" before the right anthem was played. Image Credit: Flickr

The kickoff of the Euro 2020 qualifier between France and Albania was delayed slightly on Saturday after organizers played Andorra's national anthem for the visitors. Albania's players listened in disbelief as the anthem of Andorra, France's next opponents in Paris on Tuesday, was played. The stadium announcer then apologized "to Armenia" before the right anthem was played.

The Group H match started at 1855GMT, 10 minutes after the scheduled kickoff time.

Albania
