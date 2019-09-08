Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nurmagomedov makes Poirier tap to unify UFC lightweight title

Khabib Nurmagomedov unified the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title with a third-round submission win over interim champion Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Dagestan native escaped a guillotine choke to take Poirier's back before shifting his position and sinking into a rear naked choke. Rams sign P Hekker to extension

The Los Angeles Rams and punter Johnny Hekker agreed on a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season, ESPN reported Saturday. Hekker will receive $4.25 million via the extension, including $3 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN. Twins RHP Pineda receives 60-game ban from MLB

Minnesota Twins right-hander Michael Pineda received a 60-game suspension without pay for violating the league's drug policy, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. Per The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, Pineda tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, which is a violation of the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Phillies RF Harper out of lineup vs. Mets

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was held out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the host New York Mets, one day after he was hit by a pitch on the right hand. Harper exited Philadelphia's 5-4 loss on Friday with a right-hand contusion after he was drilled by a fastball from New York starter Steven Matz in the third inning. Murray, Mattek-Sands retain U.S. Open mixed doubles crown

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Saturday, defeating Taiwan's Chan Hao-Ching and New Zealand's Michael Venus in straight sets under sunny skies at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The win burnished Murray's reputation as one of the world's leading doubles exponents, as the Briton enjoyed his third consecutive mixed doubles triumph at Flushing Meadows. Andreescu fends off Williams comeback to win U.S. Open

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu claimed her first Grand Slam title in a hard-hitting and nerve-jangling 6-3 7-5 win over Serena Williams on Saturday that put the brakes on the American's bid to equal the all-time record. Andreescu matched Williams' power throughout the slugfest and kept her composure under intense pressure to fend off a late comeback from the six-times U.S. Open champion. Cubs' Baez out with thumb fracture

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez sustained a hairline fracture in his left thumb, the team announced Saturday. The prognosis for Baez was not immediately clear after an MRI revealed the break. The Cubs said Baez will see a specialist Monday to determine a treatment plan and timeline for his return. Athletics: Amputee Leeper to miss worlds over eligibility issue

American double amputee Blake Leeper will not be eligible to compete in this month's world championships while an advisory group determines his eligibility, the IAAF, athletics' governing body, said on Saturday. Leeper, who was born without legs below the knees, finished fifth in the 400 meters at the U.S. championships in July which normally would have qualified him for the Americans' world championships 4 x 400m relay squad. Australia and France advance to last eight as U.S. beat Greece

Australia and France reached the basketball World Cup quarter-finals with a match to spare after tight wins over their respective rivals while holders the United States edged closer to the last eight with the 69-53 defeat of Greece on Saturday. The Czech Republic also boosted their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage of the competition with an impressive 93-71 victory over Brazil thanks to an effervescent performance by their Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky. Report: WR Brown joins Patriots after Raiders release

Wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots on Saturday just hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders, ESPN reported. Brown and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Agent Drew Rosenhaus reportedly confirmed the agreement between his client and New England.

