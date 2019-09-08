International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rugby-Scotland call up Bradbury as cover for Ritchie

Reuters Edinburgh
Updated: 08-09-2019 17:33 IST
Rugby-Scotland call up Bradbury as cover for Ritchie

Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Scotland forward Magnus Bradbury will travel to Japan with the World Cup squad on Monday as a precautionary injury cover for Jamie Ritchie. The Scottish Rugby Union confirmed Bradbury's call-up on Sunday after Ritchie suffered a facial injury in the 36-9 victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Friday.

Ritchie remains in the squad for further assessment before a decision on whether he remains part of the 31-man group for the World Cup starting in Japan. Gregor Townsend's Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Ireland on Sept. 22, with Japan, Samoa, and Russia their other Pool A opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019