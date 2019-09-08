Rugby-Scotland call up Bradbury as cover for Ritchie

Scotland forward Magnus Bradbury will travel to Japan with the World Cup squad on Monday as a precautionary injury cover for Jamie Ritchie. The Scottish Rugby Union confirmed Bradbury's call-up on Sunday after Ritchie suffered a facial injury in the 36-9 victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Friday.

Ritchie remains in the squad for further assessment before a decision on whether he remains part of the 31-man group for the World Cup starting in Japan. Gregor Townsend's Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Ireland on Sept. 22, with Japan, Samoa, and Russia their other Pool A opponents.

