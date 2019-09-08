R Ashwin, Vijay in TN probables for Vijay Hazare Trophy

India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounders Vijay Shankar and M S Washington Sundar were on Sunday named in the Tamil Nadu probables list for the VIjay Hazare Trophy One-Day Tournament 2019-20, beginning later this month. The team will be led by K Dinesh Karthik, while former Tamil Nadu all-rounder D Vasu is the coach.

The team includes C Hari Nishaanth, who performed well in the recent TNPL. According to a Tamil Nadu Cricket Association press release, the list also includes out-of-favour India players M Vijay and Abhinav Mukund.

The probables:K Dinesh Karthik,Vijay Shankar,Abhinav Mukund, NJagadeesan, B Aparajith,R Ashwin,MS Washington Sundar,V Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishaanth,Pradosh Ranjan Paul, SLokeshwar, KMukunth,M Vijay,T Natarajan,K Vignesh,M Mohammed,Abhishek Tanwar, JKousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth andM Ashwin..

