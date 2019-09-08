SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 pm GMT/10 am ET

Most Canadians had never heard of Bianca Andreescu a year ago but on Sunday they woke up to realize her U.S. Open triumph was not a dream and she had in fact claimed the country's first Grand Slam singles title. ATHLETICS-BRITAIN

Athletics - Farah wins Great North Run for sixth consecutive year LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Mo Farah won a record sixth successive Great North Run after setting his personal best time on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP MLB roundup: Yelich joins 40-30 club, Brewers top Cubs

Christian Yelich hit a walk-off double with two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a 3-2 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-EURO-FIN-ITA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Finland v Italy Finland play Italy in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrap up the action from the group's other matches

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SWI-GIB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Switzerland v Gibraltar Switzerland play Gibraltar in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

8 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the men's final at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

8 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SWE-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Sweden v Norway Sweden play Norway in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-WORLD-AFRICA/ (PIX)

Soccer - World Cup qualification - African round-up A wrap-up of the action and results from the five African World Cup first round, second leg matches on Sunday Equatorial Guinea v South Sudan, Malabo Lesotho v Ethiopia, Maseru Sierra Leone v Liberia, Freetown Tanzania v Burundi, Dar-es-Salaam Zimbabwe v Somalia, Bulawayo

8 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA/

Rugby Union - World Cup - United States name squad United States coach Gary Gold names his squad for the Rugby World Cup.

8 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA (PIX) (TV)

Argentina's Maradona coaches Gimnasia & Esgrima World Cup winner Diego Maradona kicks off first training of Argentina's Gimnasia y Esgrima in a session opened to fans and media. After the training the authorities of the soccer team make the official presentation of Maradona.

8 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ESP-FRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Spain v Faroe Islands Spain play the Faroe Islands in Group F of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will wrap up the rest of the action in Group F.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NIR-GER/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany news conference & training Germany prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland in Belfast. We cover their pre-game press conference.

8 Sep 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA/

Rugby Union - World Cup - United States name squad United States coach Gary Gold names his squad for the Rugby World Cup.

8 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-BRA/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Brazil Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v Brazil - Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. The match report will include highlights of the day's other games.

9 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/HANSEN (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Hansen holds first news conference on arrival in Japan New Zealand boss Steve Hansen holds his first news conference in Japan following the double reigning world champions' arrival in the country for the Rugby World Cup.

9 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day one of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament,

9 Sep SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana Stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 144.4km mountain stage from Pravia to Alto de La Cubilla. Lena.

9 Sep 07:28 ET / 11:28 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/FIXTURES

Factbox-Rugby Union-List of World Cup fixtures Fixtures of the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup, which will be held in Japan from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2.

9 Sep GOLF-SOLHEIM/

Golf - Solheim Cup: Preview of the team event between Europe and U.S. Preview of the 16th staging of the biennial team event between Europe and United States starting at Gleneagles in Scotland on Friday.

9 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CYCLING-BRITAIN/

Cycling - Tour of Britain Stage two from Berwick to Newcastle

9 Sep

