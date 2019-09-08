Bangladesh school records heavy win in Subroto Cup

Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan thrashed Air Force School, New Delhi 11-0 in a Subroto Cup international football tournament under-17 boys match here on Sunday. On a day which saw high scoring matches, Army Boys from 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre defeated Sainik School, Imphal 12-1 in Pool A, while Tripura Sports School trounced Army Public School, Bhopal 8-0 in Pool B.

In Pool E, NNM HSS Chelembra, Malappuram, defeated Shri Ram School, New Delhi 12-3 while Govt. Pukpui High School, Lunglei, scored a 13-1 victory over BAF Shaheen School and College, Bangladesh. In Pool H, SGGS High School, Patna Sahib, defeated Muslim Centre College 11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)