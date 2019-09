Charles Leclerc ended Ferrari's Italian Grand Prix win drought on Sunday with the team's first Formula One victory in front of their home fans since 2010.

Valtteri Bottas was second for Mercedes with five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finishing third. Leclerc's German teammate Sebastian Vettel was lapped by the 21-year-old Monegasque and failed to score.

