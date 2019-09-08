Astros' Springer to return from concussion

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer will be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing three games because of a concussion. The All-Star is slated to lead off and play right field against the Seattle Mariners.

Springer, 29, suffered the concussion on Tuesday when he crashed into the wall in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. On the season, he is batting .297 with 30 home runs and 78 RBIs.

