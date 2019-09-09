A's top Tigers in Manaea's first win since 2018

Sean Manaea held the visiting Detroit Tigers to one run on two hits in seven innings, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 win Sunday afternoon. Manaea, making just his second start of the season and first at home in more than a year, struck out 10 and walked two for his first win since Aug. 24, 2018.

Manaea (1-0) had shoulder surgery last September and it took the left-hander almost a full calendar year to return to a major league mound. The A's (84-59) have won five of six and are 1 1/2 games up on Cleveland for the second wild card in the American League, while only a game out of the top wild-card spot behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tigers (42-100) became the first team in major league baseball to reach 100 losses this season, and are 2-7 in September. They hadn't lost 100 games since the 2003 season. Khris Davis doubled in two runs with a line drive off the wall in left-center field in the bottom of the fourth, giving the A's a 3-0 lead. Mark Canha drove in the game's first run with a ground ball that scored Marcus Semien.

Christin Stewart homered in the top of the fifth for Detroit, his ninth of the year. Tigers starter Daniel Norris (3-12) allowed a run on one hit in three innings, then gave way to right-hander Drew VerHagen, who allowed two runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Yusmeiro Petit pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Liam Hendriks worked a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season. Oakland outscored Detroit 52-17 in the seven meetings between the two teams this season.

--Field Level Media

