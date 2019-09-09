International Development News
Amol Muzumdar appointed South Africa batting coach for India series

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-09-2019 15:13 IST
Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar was on Monday appointed batting coach of the visiting South African team for the Test series against India beginning October 2. The 44-year-old, who made 11167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13 but never got to play for India, confirmed the appointment.

"I was approached last week and I have accepted the challenge. To be associated with an international side is a huge honour," Muzumdar, who played most of his cricket for Mumbai before moving to Assam, told PTI. Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket. He has also been the batting coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a team in transition for the three-Test series beginning in Visakhapatnam followed by matches in Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23). South Africa had won the ODI and T20 series against India in 2015 but were hammered in the four Test series 0-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

