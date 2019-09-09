Indian team to be present during unveiling of Virat Kohli stand at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium

The whole Indian cricket team will witness the unveiling of a stand which is being named after skipper Virat Kohli at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. The unveiling is scheduled to take place on September 12.

"Yes, for the unveiling of the stand, the whole cricket team will be there," a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official told ANI on Monday. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had announced on August 18 that a stand would be named after Virat Kohli.

On August 27, the association announced that Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium will be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The senior BJP leader, who passed away on August 24, was the former president of the DDCA. However, the ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla. (ANI)

