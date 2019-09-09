Mukhi eligible to play

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Monday cleared Indian forward Gourav Mukhi for fresh registration after he completed a six-month suspension for discrepancy in his registered age. Confirming this, AIFF Disciplinary Committee chairman Usha Nath Banerjee told PTI: "He had applied for fresh registration after complying with the six-month ban providing correct birth certificate. After verification, the committee cleared him for fresh registration today. He's now eligible to play."

The Jharkhand player was announced as youngest ever goal-scorer (16-year-old) in the Indian Super League history after he scored in Jamshedpur FC's 2-2 draw with Bengaluru FC last season. But soon he was found guilty of age fraud on the basis of evidence presented by the player himself along with an admission as the Disciplinary Committee handed the suspension on November 25 last year.

