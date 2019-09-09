BFI's Sacheti invited by IOC for advice on Olympic Qualifiers' conduct

Boxing Federation of India's Executive Director R K Sacheti was on Monday invited by the International Olympic Committee to "advise" on the formulation of rules for next year's Olympic Qualifiers. Sacheti has been invited by the IOC's Experts Group Committee, the BFI stated.

"The key objective of this group will be to enhance the boxing technical input into key considerations and decisions predominantly in regard to Competition Rules for the Qualifying Events and formulating the Boxing event rules at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," it said. The IOC took control of the conduct of the Olympic Qualifiers owing to a long-standing administrative mess in the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The IOC's Experts Group will be meeting for the first time in Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday. The first Olympic Qualifier, which will be be for the Asia zone, will be held in February next year.

