Selection of team is internal matter: PCB after Sri Lankan players opt out of series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the selection of the team is an internal matter soon after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that 10 players including Lasith Malinga have opted out of the tour to Pakistan. "The selection of the team is an internal matter," Dawn.com quoted PCB's statement.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to go to Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series. However, after the SLC conducted a meeting with the players on Monday to inform them about the security arrangements, 10 players chose not to take part in the series.

Back in 2009, there was a terror attack on the Sri Lanka team when they were in Pakistan for a series. Sri Lanka players who opted out of the series are: Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne.

The series is slated to commence from September 27 when Sri Lanka will face Pakistan for the first ODI. (ANI)

