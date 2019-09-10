International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trout day-to-day after minor foot procedure

Reuters Los Angeles
Updated: 10-09-2019 06:27 IST
Trout day-to-day after minor foot procedure

Image Credit: Twitter (@MLBStats)

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is day-to-day after he underwent a cryoablation procedure to treat a neuroma in his right foot on Monday. Trout, 28, left Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning and did not start Saturday or Sunday. He did appear as a pinch hitter Saturday but was replaced after being intentionally walked.

"He has what's called a neuroma in his right foot," Angels manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. "I'm not in the medical field, but it's a buildup of tissue around the nerve that causes pain. Today, he had cryoablation that deadens the tissue, deadens the nerve area. So he'll miss a couple of days but we don't expect him to miss more than a couple of days. But that's why he's not in the lineup (Monday night)." According to the Mayo Clinic, in cryoablation, a needle is used to freeze and ultimately destroy tissue.

The two-time American League MVP is hitting .291 and leads the majors in walks (110) and on-base percentage (.438), and is tied for the league lead with 45 home runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019