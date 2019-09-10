Trout day-to-day after minor foot procedure

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is day-to-day after he underwent a cryoablation procedure to treat a neuroma in his right foot on Monday. Trout, 28, left Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning and did not start Saturday or Sunday. He did appear as a pinch hitter Saturday but was replaced after being intentionally walked.

"He has what's called a neuroma in his right foot," Angels manager Brad Ausmus told reporters. "I'm not in the medical field, but it's a buildup of tissue around the nerve that causes pain. Today, he had cryoablation that deadens the tissue, deadens the nerve area. So he'll miss a couple of days but we don't expect him to miss more than a couple of days. But that's why he's not in the lineup (Monday night)." According to the Mayo Clinic, in cryoablation, a needle is used to freeze and ultimately destroy tissue.

The two-time American League MVP is hitting .291 and leads the majors in walks (110) and on-base percentage (.438), and is tied for the league lead with 45 home runs.

