Saints beat Texans on last-second field goal

Wil Lutz kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Houston Texans 30-28 in a wild season opener Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Lutz's kick came just moments after DeShaun Watson had driven the Texans 75 yards to a touchdown in two plays and gave the Saints a victory in their opener for the first time in six seasons.

The Texans' go-ahead drive began with 50 seconds left as Watson, who ran 21 yards for a second-quarter touchdown run, connected with DeAndre Hopkins, who caught two touchdown passes, for a 37-yard gain. Watson then connected with former Saint Kenny Stills, acquired just a week earlier in a trade with Miami, for a 37-yard touchdown. Ka'Imi Fairbairn missed the extra point, but Saints rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson roughed Fairbairn and the kicker converted on the second try to break the tie.

Brees then completed three passes for 35 yards and the Saints called their final timeout with two seconds left, bringing on Lutz, who had missed a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half. Brees threw a 9-yard touchdown to Taysom Hill late in the third quarter and a 14-yarder to Tre'Quan Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Saints rallied from a 21-10 deficit.

He completed 32 of 43 for 370 yards after throwing a red-zone interception in the first half as Houston built a 14-3 halftime lead. Watson connected with Hopkins on scoring passes of 2 and 16 yards as he completed 20 of 30 for 268 yards.

Latavius Murray ran 30 yards for a touchdown on the first possession of the third quarter and New Orleans closed within 14-10. The Texans responded on the ensuing possession as Watson threw a 16-yard touchdown to Hopkins.

Brees answered with his touchdown pass to Hill, cutting Houston's lead to 21-17 after three quarters. New Orleans took its first lead on Brees' touchdown to Smith and Lutz added a 47-yard field goal with 50 seconds remaining.

