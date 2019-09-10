Brady: Team will come first with Brown aboard

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and newly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown began their crash course in chemistry building on Monday, and Brady says he came away impressed that Brown "is into doing what's in the best interest for the team." Brown spent nine years starring for the Pittsburgh Steelers before forcing a trade to the Oakland Raiders, only to be released on Saturday after a series of squabbles with the team.

Brown agreed to a deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots hours later, and made his way to Foxborough, Mass., on Monday. During his weekly interview with Westwood One, Brady said he "really enjoyed being around" Brown, and called him "a very smart football player, knows how to play the game. He's been extremely productive."

Brady, who led the Patriots to a 33-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday night, said he wasn't "buying into any hype or potential. I'm into work. He's into work, and our entire offense is into doing what's in the best interest for the team. I'm really excited to get to practice on Wednesday." Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro. In 130 games, he has 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns.

In 2014, Brown led the NFL with 129 catches and 1,698 yards. He led the league again the next year with 136 catches, although his 1,834 yards barely trailed league-leading Julio Jones' 1,871. Brown's 1,533 yards receiving in 2017 was also the best in the NFL.

Brady said he and Brown are "going to meet as much as we possibly can. I think that quarterback-receiver relationship is so important. The more you know each other, the more you know what each other's thinking, the faster you can accelerate the trust and confidence in one another when you get on the field."

Also Read: Jerry Rice on Antonio Brown: 'We all got played'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)