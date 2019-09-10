Rookie's smashing debut carries Cubs over Padres

Shortstop Nico Hoerner had three hits and four RBIs in his major league debut and Nicholas Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber homered in support of right-hander Kyle Hendricks Monday night as the visiting Chicago Cubs defeated the Padres 10-2 at Petco Park. Hoerner, 22, the Cubs' first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2018 draft, was 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in addition to the four RBIs.

Hoerner was promoted Monday morning as shortstop Addison Russell underwent concussion tests after being beaned Sunday in Milwaukee. Hoerner hadn't played since the Cubs' Double-A team ended its season on Sept. 2. Castellanos, who also had three hits, gave the Cubs a quick lead with a two-run homer in the first off Padres starter Cal Quantrill. It was Castellanos' 25th homer of the season. Schwarber hit his 35th homer of the season leading off the Cubs' five-run fifth.

Hoerner had a two-run triple in the fifth and a two-run single in the sixth. He is the ninth Cub since 1908 to have three hits in his major league debut (the first since 2013) and only the second to have three hits and four RBIs in his first game, joining Dee Fondy, who had three hits and four RBIs in 1951. Hendricks gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to improve to 10-9 and lower his earned run average to 3.33.

The Cubs' win snapped a three-game losing streak and slightly improved their hold onto the second National League wild-card berth. They now have a two-game edge on Milwaukee with Arizona 2 1/2 games back and Philadelphia trailing by three. Quantrill (6-7) gave up eight runs on 10 hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. The rookie has given up eight runs in each of his last three outings. He lost a fourth straight start and has given up 27 runs on 33 hits and six walks in 19 2/3 innings over his last four starts as his ERA has shot up from 3.23 to 5.12.

Wil Myers had a single and a sacrifice fly for the Padres to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Nick Martini had three hits to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games.

