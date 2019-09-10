Pawan Munjal to be inducted to Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal will be inducted to the 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame later this year for his support to the sport in India and around the world. The induction ceremony will be held on November 6 at the 2019 Asian Golf Awards Gala Banquet to be held at DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram.

His induction into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame will be permanently installed at the Dr David Chu Golf Museum at Shenzhen in China, the new home of the Hall of Fame, a release said. Munjal joins legendary players such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and other leading personalities such as David Chu, the founder of Mission Hills golf resort, to have been bestowed with the highest honour in the Asia Pacific golf industry.

"Dr. Munjal is being inducted to the Hall of Fame for his unparallelled support and ongoing commitment to golf in India and around the world since more than two decades. His personal commitment to golf has seen Hero MotoCorp being a partner of all three prominent tours -- The PGA Tour, The European Tour and the Asian Tour," the release added. Munjal co-hosts the 'Hero World Challenge' at Albany in the Bahamas, a PGA sanctioned Tiger Woods invitational event -- one of the most high-profile golf tournaments in the world. He also hosts the 'Hero Challenge' -- the innovative one-hole knockout contest played under lights, at three prominent European Tour events.

Hero MotoCorp has been the title sponsor of Indian Open for men, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and European Tour, since 2006 and the Women's Indian Open, which is a part of the Ladies European Tour, since 2010. Hero MotoCorp also sponsors India's domestic Pro Tour for women.

