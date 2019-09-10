PV Sindhu invited by K'taka CM as guest to inaugurate 'Yuva Dasara- 2019'

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been invited to inaugurate 'Yuva Dasara- 2019' as the state guest by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. "You, being a sports star, have made our country proud and placed us on the highest pedestal in the world of sports. Your achievements are incredible and can motivate many young minds in achieving their goals and you have been idolised by many," the invitation by the Karnataka government reads.

"Thus, it would be our privilege to show our marks of respect for the achiever in you and add value to the platform of the event. In this context, it is our honour in inviting you as our 'State Guest' for inaugurating 'Yuva Dasara-2019' on 1st October 2019," it added. Sindhu, on August 25, became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal. She defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel. (ANI)

