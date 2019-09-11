REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/ Riske ousts Kerber in Zhengzhou, Mladenovic advances

American Alison Riske fought back from a set down to beat Germany’s Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-4 7-6(6) in the first round of the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Tuesday, extending the former world number one’s poor run of form. BRITAIN-EU/HONOURS

Ex-UK PM May prompts storm over knighthood for cricket hero Boycott LONDON - Former British Prime Minister Theresa May has chosen Geoffrey Boycott, one of her cricket heroes, for a knighthood, attracting criticism from domestic abuse charities.

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ARG-SRB/ Argentina, Spain romp into World Cup last four

BEIJING - Argentina steamrolled into the basketball World Cup semi-finals with a spectacular 97-87 win over Serbia, who were among the tournament favourites, and were joined by 2006 champions Spain who overpowered surprise package Poland 90-78 on Tuesday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-FRA-AND/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Andorra We will wrap up all Euro 2020 qualifying Group H action.

10 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ENG-KVX/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England v Kosovo England play Kosovo in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium. We will round up the rest of the group action.

10 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-LTU-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Lithuania v Portugal Lithuania play Portugal in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will also wrap up the action from the Luxemburg v Serbia game in the same group.

10 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-WORLD-AFRICA/ (PIX)

Soccer - World Cup qualification - African round-up A wrap-up of the action and results from the nine African World Cup first round, second leg matches on Tuesday

Angola v Gambia, Luanda Eswatini v Djibouti, Manzini

Guinea Bissau v Sao Tome e Principe, Bissau Malawi v Botswana, Blantyre

Mozambique v Mauritius, Maputo Namibia v Eritrea, Windhoek

Rwanda v Seychelles, Kigali Sudan v Chad, Khartoum

Togo v Comoros Islands, Lome 10 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ARG-MEX/REPORT Soccer - Argentina take on Mexico in a friendly in San Antonio

Argentina take on Mexico in a friendly in San Antonio 11 Sep 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-PER/REPORT Soccer - Brazil take on Peru in a friendly in Los Angeles

Brazil take on Peru in a friendly in Los Angeles 11 Sep 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

TENNIS TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day three of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament,

Sep 11 RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa

Factbox on the South Africa squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B. Sep 11

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ERASMUS Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus

Profile of South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the World Cup. Sep 11

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-CAN/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Canada

Factbox on the Canada squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B. Sep 11

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/POLLARD Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Handre Pollard

Profile of South Africa flyhallf Handre Pollard ahead of the World Cup. Sep 11

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/HANSEN Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen

Profile of New Zealand coach Steve Hansen ahead of the World Cup Sep 11

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/RETALLICK Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick

Profile of New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick ahead of the World Cup Sep 11

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand

Factbox on the New Zealand squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B. Sep 11

RUGBY UNION-WORLDCUP-NAM/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Namibia

Factbox on the Namibia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B. Sep 11

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Italy

Factbox on the Italy squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B. Sep 11

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand team profile

New Zealand have selected a blend of experienced and promising younger players as they look to clinch a third successive World Cup title in a tournament that is expected to be one of the closest yet. 11 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa team profile

Profile of South Africa and their prospects ahead of the World Cup. 11 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CYCLING CYCLING-BRITAIN/

Cycling - Tour of Britain Stage five from Birkenhead to Birkenhead

Sep 11 CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana The Vuelta a Espana resumes with stage 17, a 219.6km flat stage from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara.

11 Sep 05:49 ET / 09:49 GMT BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-FRA/ (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - United States v France

United States play France in the third Basketball World Cup quarter-final. The match report will include highlights of the day's other quarter-final between Australia and the Czech Republic. 11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

