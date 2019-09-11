International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Soccer-Coman on the spot again as France beat Andorra 3-0

Reuters Paris
Updated: 11-09-2019 02:18 IST
Soccer-Coman on the spot again as France beat Andorra 3-0

Image Credit: Wikimedia

France forward Kingsley Coman scored his third goal in two matches as he inspired the hosts to a 3-0 win against Andorra in their Euro 2020 Group H qualifier on Tuesday. The pacy Coman, who got a double in Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania, put France ahead in the first half and hit the woodwork in the second with Clement Lenglet also finding the net after the break and Wissam Ben Yedder scoring in stoppage time.

The world champions stay second in the section with 15 points from six games, level with leaders Turkey who won 4-0 away to Moldova helped by a Cenk Tosun double. Third-placed Iceland slipped three points behind the pacesetters after being sunk by late goals for Albania from Odise Roshi and Sokol Cikalleshi in a 4-2 away defeat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019