Brewers beat Marlins after losing Yelich

Pinch hitter Tyler Austin lofted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the host Miami Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday night despite losing right fielder Christian Yelich to a season-ending knee injury. Yelich -- a strong candidate to win his second straight National League MVP award -- left the game in the top of the first inning after he fouled a ball off his right knee. The Brewers announced postgame that he fractured his kneecap.

Milwaukee's ninth-inning rally started with a leadoff single from former Miami Hurricanes catcher Yasmani Grandal. Trent Grisham, who replaced had Yelich, doubled, and Grandal scored when Miami center fielder Lewis Brinson's throw home was offline on Austin's fly. Drew Pomeranz got three outs for his first save since 2015.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision. Milwaukee's Chase Anderson was lifted after just 64 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out two. Miami starter Elieser Hernandez didn't walk a batter in five innings, but he allowed four hits and three runs. He fanned five.

Brewers reliever Junior Guerra (9-5) picked up the win, allowing the tying run in the eighth but getting offensive support in the ninth. He yielded one run in two innings. Adam Conley (2-9) took the loss, gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings.

Milwaukee (76-68) opened the scoring in the second inning. With two outs and the bases clear, Cory Spangenberg singled, and Hernan Perez followed with his seventh homer of the year, lining a 2-2 fastball to left. Miami (51-93) cut its deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second as Jorge Alfaro and Isan Diaz hit consecutive doubles.

Milwaukee got a similar run in the third as Anderson hit a leadoff double and Grandal followed one out later with an RBI two-bagger. Miami cut its deficit to 3-2 in the fourth on Diaz's RBI single, and the Marlins tied the score in the eighth on Starlin Castro's 19th homer of the season. Castro belted a 3-0 fastball, and the ball traveled 407 feet to center -- just inches over Lorenzo Cain's glove.

