REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-USA-FRA/ France knock holders U.S. out of World Cup medal rounds

BEIJING, Sept 11 - France caused the biggest shock of the basketball World Cup in China after beating holders the United States 89-79 to reach the semi-finals of the 32-nation tournament on Wednesday. NFL-CRIME/ANTONIO BROWN

NFL star Antonio Brown accused of rape in lawsuit by former trainer Newly signed New England Patriots player Antonio Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault by his former personal trainer in a federal lawsuit filed in Florida, a claim the athlete denied in a statement issued by his lawyer.

SOCCER-EURO-ENG-KVX/STERLING Unstoppable Sterling the catalyst for England attack

LONDON, Sept 11 - England manager Gareth Southgate was asked this week whether Harry Kane was 'undroppable' but the same question must now be raised about Raheem Sterling who he described as "unstoppable" after a dazzling display against Kosovo on Tuesday. UPCOMING

TENNIS TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis-Mladenovic wins all-French battle to reach Zhengzhou quarters Kristina Mladenovic won an all-French battle against eighth seed Caroline Garcia 7-5 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals at the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on a rain-interrupted Wednesday.

11 Sep 14:05 ET / 18:05 GMT TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/

Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open Action from day four of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament,

Sep 12 TENNIS-INDIA/NAGAL (PIX)

Tennis-'Survivor' seeking support, India's Nagal hopes to stay afloat From wanting to quit tennis a decade ago to making a dream Grand Slam debut against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open last month, Sumit Nagal calls himself a "survivor" and the Indian is hopeful his journey will become less arduous going forward.\

12 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/LEDESMA Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Interview with Argentina coach Mario Ledesma

Interview with Argentina coach Mario Ledesma ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-USA/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - United States

Factbox on the United States squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-TON/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Tonga

Factbox on the Tonga squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/FARRELL Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Owen Farrell profile

Profile of England captain Owen Farrell Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/JONES Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Eddie Jones

Profile of England coach Eddie Jones Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England

Factbox on the England squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France

Factbox on the France squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/XXXX Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina key player profile

Profile of a key Argentina player ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/ FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina

Factbox on the Argentina squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C. Sep 12

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France team profile

Profile of France and their prospects ahead of the World Cup. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/BRUNEL Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - France coach profile

Profile of France coach Jacques Brunel ahead of the World Cup. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-FRA/DUPONT Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Key player profile

Profile of France key player Antoine Dupont ahead of the World Cup. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ARG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Argentina team profile

Argentina's prospects ahead of the Rugby World Cup. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG/ (TV) Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England team profile

Profile of the England team and their World Cup prospects. 12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-GREENBRIER/

Golf - PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic The 2019-20 PGA Tour season kicks off with the first round at the Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Sep 12 CYCLING

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain

Stage six from Pershore to Pershore (TT) Sep 12

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 177.5km mountain stage from Colmenar Viejo to Becerril de la Sierra. 12 Sep 06:40 ET / 10:40 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/MOURINHO (TV)

Soccer - Jose Mourinho attends event in La Liga headquarters Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho will attend an event at Spain's La Liga headquarters about technology and innovation in soccer and is likely to speak about his future as a coach. Former player Samuel Eto'o and La Liga President Javier Tebas will also attend the event.

12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC/STADIUM

Soccer - Spain - Real Sociedad open doors of revamped Anoeta stadium Real Sociedad hold a media day to unveil their revamped Anoeta stadium after removing the running track and increasing capacity to 40,000.

12 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fifth Test - England v Australia

England play Australia in the fifth and final test of the Ashes at the Oval. 12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Also Read: Jerry Rice on Antonio Brown: 'We all got played'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)